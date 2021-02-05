Lists of Candidates for Presidency Council and PM

UNSMIL announces the lists of candidates for the positions of the three-member Presidency Council and Prime Minister

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced on Friday morning that it has received four lists of candidates for the positions of the three-member Presidency Council and of Prime Minister, which were submitted by the specified deadline and with the required number of endorsements, as stipulated in the selection mechanism adopted by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) on 19 January.

UNSMIL is encouraged by the robust participation in this process and the diversity represented in the composition of the lists.

The lists of candidates, are as follows, in the order received by UNSMIL:

List 1:

Mohammad Hasan Sleiman Al-Bargathi (President of the Presidency Council);

Ali Abu Al-Hojob (Member of the Presidency Council);

Idriss Suleiman Ahmed Al-Qaed (Member of the Presidency Council);

Mohammad Khaled Adbullah Ghweil (Prime Minister)

List 2:

Al-Sharif Al-Wafi (President of the Presidency Council);

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Abu Al-Qassem Al-Balazi (Member of the Presidency Council);

Omar Mahdi Aboushrida (Member of the Presidency Council);

Mohammed Abdul-Lateef Al-Montaser (Prime Minister)

List 3:

Mohammad Younes Menfi (President of the Presidency Council);

Mossa Al-Koni (Member of the Presidency Council);

Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi (Member of the Presidency Council);

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah (Prime Minister)

List 4:

Aqila Saleh Qwaider (President of the Presidency Council);

Osama Abdul Salam Juwaili (Member of the Presidency Council);

Abdul Majeed Ghaith Seif Al-Nasr (Member of the Presidency Council);

Fathi Ali Abdul Salam Bashagha (Prime Minister)

The LPDF will convene at 9:30 am Geneva time today to vote on the lists. The required selection threshold is 60% of valid votes.

Should no list reach this threshold, a second round will be held to vote on the two lists which obtain the highest number of votes in the first round.

The threshold for the second round is 50% + 1 of the valid votes.

(Source: UN)