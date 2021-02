By John Lee.

The Pakistani Ambassador to Libya has reportedly said that his country should exploit the huge potential for reconstruction in Libya.

Major General (retired) Rashad Jeved Hilal-i-Imtiaz is quoted as telling Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) that the elections expected on December 24 will usher a new era of reconstruction, with an estimated value of $100 billion.

(Source: Associated Press of Pakistan)