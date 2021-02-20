The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
-
- Arabian Gulf Oil published a tender for rehabilitation and upgrading of Hamada airport
- Azzawiya Oil Refining company published their tender for improvement of electrical power distribution at Benghazi Asphalt Plant
- Arabian Gulf Oil published a tender for a complete VSD skid with step up and step down transformers
- Arabian Gulf Oil published a tender for specialist tubing
- Azzawiya Oil Refining company published their tender for providing technical assistance personnel
- Mellitah Oil published a tender for provision of pest control services at their Mellitah Complex
- Mellitah Oil extended their tender for provision of non-hazardous domestic waste disposal at their Mellitah Complex
- Mellitah Oil published a tender for replacement of a 1st layer of the catalytic converter at their Mellitah Complex
(Source: National Oil Corporation)