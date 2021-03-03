The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Arabian Gulf Oil published a tender for design and construction of a separate gas line with flare system for D1 & D7 Tanks and C1 degassing boot at Nafoora Field
- Brega Petroleum Marketing Company announce a pre-qualification for the maintenance, modernisation and upgrade of the oil jetty loading /unloading facilities at Tobruk Port
- Mellitah Oil announced a pre-qualification for the provision of drilling and rig waste collection, handling, transportation, treatment and disposal services
- Mellitah Oil announced the extension to their tender for the provision of general cleaning services for the company's administrative headquarters in Tripoli
- Mellitah Oil announced the extension to their tender for the provision of maintenance management and technical assistance services for their Mellitah Complex
- Mellitah Oil announce a pre-qualification for A and E structures, Mellitah Complex expansion and CO2 management integrated development
- Akakus Oil Operations (formerly Repsol Oil Operations) announce a pre-qualification for prefabricated accommodation construction
- Mellitah Oil announce a pre-qualification for sub-sea production systems for the structures A and E, Mellitah Complex expansion and CO2 management integrated development project
(Source: National Oil Corporation)