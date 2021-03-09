The new Libyan unity government of Abdul Hamid Dbaibah is set to restore an oil and gas portfolio as one of 27 ministries to administer until December elections.

A report by news agency Bloomberg said that a representative of western Libya will be in charge of the oil and gas ministry, which was scrapped by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA). The head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the governor of the Central Bank of Libya will both be from the eastern region. Bloomberg said it was not clear whether the two current heads would be changed.

Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbaibah presented his plan to parliament last week and parliamentarians are in session at the moment discussing it in Sirte. The proposal includes six state minsters and two deputy prime ministers, requires support from at least 120 members of the North African nation's 200-seat assembly to pass

Dbaibah, was chosen as premier by Libyan delegates at a political forum in Geneva in February. He will work alongside a new Presidential Council in an administration that it to government only until the 24 December elections.

