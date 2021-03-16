The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Arabian Gulf Oil published a tender for the design and construction of an independent gas line with flare system for D1 and D7 Tanks and C1 degassing boot at Nafoora field
- Sirte Oil Company published a tender for upgrade to the fire fighting facilities at the naphtha tank area with a new and more reliable system
- Arabian Gulf Oil published a tender for the supply of two emergency standby generators for Messla oil field
- Arabian Gulf Oil releases a tender for the the construction of the extension of the existing core samples store at Ghanfooda
- Arabian Gulf Oil published a tender for the supply and installation of a new crude oil tank with all accessories complying with the latest standards and specifications
- Mellitah Oil & Gas (Gas Division) requested applicants for pre-qualification for the provision of inspection, servicing and maintenance services of fire / rescue trucks, vehicles and fire fighting appliances for the Mellitah Complex and Wafa field
(Source: National Oil Corporation)