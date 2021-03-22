The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbaiba met with the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi to discuss common areas interest and collaboration energy and in the fields of renewable energy, circular economy, social projects, access to health and to energy, education and professional training.

According to the GNU information office, the meeting was held in the presence of the new Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohamed Oun, and focused on ENI's activities in Libya, as well as ways to support the Libyan economy and collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, circular economy, social projects, access to health and to energy, education and professional training.

Dbaiba stressed the need for ENI to invest and promote social responsibility in the areas of health, education, vocational training and electricity, which is an urgent priority for Libya. Descalzi expressed Eni's full commitment to operational activities and projects in the country, focusing on natural gas while reducing the use of high-impact carbon sources.

Eni has been present in Libya since 1959 and is in a joint venture with the state company NOC, and is the main gas producer in Libya and the main supplier of gas to the local market with share of 80%.

Dbaiba expressed his appreciation for the historical and strategic partnership praising Eni for his active role as leading player in the energy sector and, in the new context of greater stability, he encouraged the company to promote new investments and to maintain its commitment in the social area providing constant support to the population in the health and education sectors, and more recently in the electricity generation sector and for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.