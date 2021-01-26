Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Repair of spare rotor of GE gas turbine at Amal field, Harouge Oil Operations
- Maintenance Management and Technical Assistance Services for Mellitah Complex, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Two emergency standby generators for Messla Oil Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- replacement of crude oil line 16/24" from Nafoora GOSP6 (102D) to Zueitina 103A, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Upgrading and Tie-in new wells into the existing cathodic protection system (Nafoora), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
