New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Country Programme Coordinator, INTERSOS - Organizzazione Umanitaria Onlus
- Programs & Operations Manager, INTERSOS - Organizzazione Umanitaria Onlus
- Senior Programme Associate, UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Senior Programme Assistant, UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- IT Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Community Liaison Officer (Community Safety), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Technical Officer, WHO - World Health Organization
- National Professional Officer, WHO - World Health Organization
(Source: UN)
I am interested in the Drilling and Workover rig operations in your company and your country as Toolpusher,having many years of experience around world mostly Workover operations onshore and offshore, thank you.