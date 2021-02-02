New Gas-Fired Power Plant for Zliten

By John Lee.
The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) has reportedly announced plans to build a new gas-fired power plant in Zliten.
According to Construction Review Online, the $134-million project will be completed within the next five months, and include the installation of four 41-MW turbines.
(Source: Construction Review Online)
