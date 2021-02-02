Top Menu

New Gas-Fired Power Plant for Zliten

By on 2nd February 2021 in Construction & Engineering, Industry & Trade

By John Lee.

The General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) has reportedly announced plans to build a new gas-fired power plant in Zliten.

According to Construction Review Online, the $134-million project will be completed within the next five months, and include the installation of four 41-MW turbines.

More here.

(Source: Construction Review Online)

One Response to New Gas-Fired Power Plant for Zliten

  1. Phil Bloom 3rd February 2021 at 1:52 pm #

    we want to bid on the tender... can you send details on where to buy the tender documents and also we need a local partner.. Our group is based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    Reply

