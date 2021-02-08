NOC looks fwd to Investment from UK Energy Firms

By John Lee.

On 4th February the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, received the United Kingdom Ambassador to Libya, Nicholas Hopton, and his delegation at the NOC headquarters in Tripoli.

According to a statement from the NOC, a number of topics were discussed, most notably the need to maintain the independence of the NOC and its prominent role in supporting the national economy, as well as ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the NOC and the British oil companies and their contribution to the development of the Libyan oil and gas sector.

Mr Sanalla praised the UK's support for the National Oil Corporation over the past years, praising its stand and support for the Libyan oil sector, noting that the NOC looks forward to expand cooperation and investment with British oil and energy companies, and to benefit from its expertise to promote and develop the Libyan oil sector.

For his part, the Ambassador Hopton stressed the need for Libya to have a unified government, which will contribute to the quick return of stability, as he pointed out that with a single national unity government, the NOC will be able to obtain the budgets to carry out the necessary maintenance works for its facilities, enabling it to implement its projects and future plans to increase production rates.

(Source: NOC)